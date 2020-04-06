Linda Rochelle Daniel
Linda Rochelle Daniel, 60, of 302-C Margaret Street, died Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 2, 1959 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Eugene Pressley Sr. and Isabelle “Sug” Holloway Norman. At an early age, she joined and was baptized at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church in Ninety Six, SC.
Rochelle attended Greenwood County Public Schools. She worked various jobs to name a few: Greenwood Mills in Ninety Six, SC, Greenwood Mop and Broom, and Index Journal.
She leaves to cherish her memories; a brother Mr. Eugene (Shane) Pressley, Jr. of Greenwood, SC; two sisters, Ms. Diane P. Oliver of Ninety Six, SC, and Mrs. Cassie (George) Stanley of Atlanta, Georgia, a devoted and loving friend, Mr. Lancester Golden of Greenwood, SC, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name, who will share in this time of sorrow.
Graveside services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home and the home of her sister, Diane Oliver, 107 Porter Drive, Ninety Six, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.