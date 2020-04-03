Linda Louise Laster Bookman, 62, of 56 Woodlawn Park, departed this life on Wednesday April 1, 2020.
Born in Abbeville County, S.C., she was the daughter of Joseph Abraham Cade and Mae Francies Grant.
She was a member of Marshall Chapel Baptist Church where she served as usher, choir member, Pastor's aide, kitchen committee, and church steward. Mrs. Bookman was formerly employed with Greenwood Mills.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Tyrone Bookman, two sons, Terry Quarles and DeShannon Peterson; one step-son, Andre Bookman; four granddaughters, Breyonna Quarles, Mya Grace Quarles, Alexis Bookman and Jariah Elgin; one grandson, Ashton Quarles, two brothers, William Grant and Kenneth Grant; one half-brother, Mr. Willie J. Cade, one step-brother, Richard Robinson; two sisters, Betty S. Laster and Martha Gaines; four aunts, Karina Norman, Josephine Martin, Mary Lee and Mary Belcher; a cousin, Karen (Pig) Lee along with a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services with immediate family only will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Viewing will be held on Saturday April 4, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. in the Chapel of Parks Funeral Home.
Parks Funeral Home is serving the Bookman family.