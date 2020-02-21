LANESVILLE, IN. — Linda Gail Palmer Gaskin, 77, widow of Donald S. Gaskin and daughter of the late Gary and Christine Palmer, died February 17, 2020 in Indiana. She is survived by her four children, Stewart, Kristin, Derek and wife Beth, and Gary and wife Claire and 8 grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Nick, Andrew, Kyle, Emily, Finn and Arthur. Services will be private.