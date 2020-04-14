Linda Adams Edwards, 63, of 126 Russell Street, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood she was the daughter of the late Calvin Middleton and the late Bessie Mae Adams Middleton. She was reared in the home of her grandparents, Fred and Ruby Jefferson Adams.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Carl Adams of Greenwood; three daughters, Myra Adams and Monit Edwards, both of Greenwood and LaGuardia (Travis) Edwards-Freeman of Norfolk, VA; three half-sisters, Tayvonne Middleton and Shekinah Kimble, both of Greenwood, and Gail Corley of Philadelphia, PA; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.