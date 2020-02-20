Lillie Wilson
Lillie Wilson, 85, of 200 Holman Street, Apt. 5-D, widow of Woodrow Wilson, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Magnolia Manor of Greenwood. Born in McCormick, she was the daughter of the late Frank Oliphant and the late Elberta Morton. She was member of New Hope Baptist Church in Plum Branch. She is preceded in death by two sons, Melvin Wilson and Marvin Wilson.
She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters, Barbara (John) Calhoun, Lantis Wilson, and Brenda Wilson, all of Greenwood; an adopted daughter Schexlander Wilson of Greenwood; two step-sons, Woodrow Wilson Lomax and Leroy Martin, both of McCormick, SC; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church in Plum Branch, conducted by Pastor Michael Butler. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of a grandson, 230 Woodrow Road. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.