NINETY SIX — Mrs. Lillie Mae Pressley, 92, of 717 Brickyard Road, Ninety Six, SC, widow of Willie Pressley, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Abbeville Nursing Home, Abbeville, SC.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Pleasant Rock Baptist Church Ninety Six, SC. Public viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and at the graveside prior to the service.
The family ask that social distancing be adhered to when visiting the family at the home of a cousin, Earlene King 335 Pinehurst Drive, Greenwood.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pressley family.