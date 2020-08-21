CALHOUN FALLS — Lila Mae Cade departed this life on August 18, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born on May 8, 1941 to the late Archie Lewis and Lucille Simpkins Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Cade and three siblings, Peggy Simpkins, George Leach, and David McEachern.
Lila leaves to honor and cherish her memories; brothers Edward Simpkins and Willie Simpkins (Margie), both of Charlotte, NC; sister Alberta Simpkins of Denison, TX; daughters Marilyn Simpkins of Easley, SC, and Teresa Taylor ( L J Jr.) of Kennesaw, GA; a son Rev. Joseph Cade (Felicia) of Calhoun Falls, SC; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and of host of nieces and nephews and two special friends Mrs. Mamie Terry and Mrs. Estelle Ware who will miss her dearly.
Graveside services for immediate family only will be Monday, August 24, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Garden at noon. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. No public viewing. The family is at the home of her son. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home.