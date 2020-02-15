Lewis Jackson Beaube, 103, of 112 Timmerman Road, widower of Martha Fain Beaube, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Baskin, LA, he was a son of the late James and Sara Ann May Beaube. He attended Lee College (now Lee University), where he earned a degree in Musical Normal. Mr. Beaube was a US Navy veteran of World War II and had been honored as the oldest living veteran in South Carolina. He retired from Greenwood Mills and was a member of Restoration Ministries, formerly South Greenwood Church of God.
He is survived by daughters, Philicia Ann Beaube and Pamela Arrowood; grandchildren, Patty Reed Nickles (Philip Nickles), Jenny Reed Slack (Tony Slack), Richard Larry Dixon, Jr., Heidi Dixon Liverman (Nathan Liverman) and Beau Jackson Beaube; and great grandchildren, Stone Ellek Shearin, Philip Raymond Nickles, III, Jackson Oliver Nickles, Sophie Beth Nickles, William Reed Nickles, Morgan Elizabeth Kerhoulas, Richard Konstantine Kerhoulas, Drake Beaube Liverman, Phoebe Joan Beaube and Chloe Brynn Beaube.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Beaube was preceded in death by a daughter, Loretta Beaube Reed; a son, Clarence Burgess Beaube; grandchildren, Robin Johnette Reed and Joey Schultz; four brothers and four sisters.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Restoration Ministries with the Rev. Kenneth Rabon, the Rev. Johnnie Waller and Nathan Liverman officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.
Graveside services, with military rites, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Restoration Ministries, 2507 Highway 25 S, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.