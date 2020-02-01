Lewis E. McCarty, 55, resident of N. Emerald Road, husband of Lisa L. Christian McCarty, passed away, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hospice House.
Born October 11, 1964 in Augusta, GA, he was a son of Gerald (Linda) McCarty and raised in the home of his mother and step-father Linnie Reddan and George David Bell. He was a 1982 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College and was a US Army National Guard veteran. Lewis was formally employed by Carolina Tool Company and Advanced Auto Parts where he was a general manager.
He was a member of Moose Lodge #834 of Greenwood and American Legion.
Surviving in addition to his wife, mother of Joanna and father and step-mother of Aiken City are four sons, Lance (Emi) McCarty of Greenville, T.J. McCarty, Todd (Amanda) Kuenzer, both of Abbeville and Justin McCarty of the home; three daughters, Courtney (Cory) Boyter of Greenwood, Alexandria (Robbie) McCarty and Kara (Anthony) Kuenzer , both of Abbeville; sisters, Susan (Morris) of Lake Willey, Tammy (Chuck) of Joanna, Bunnie (Robbie) and Tonya (Robert), both of Aiken; eight grandchildren; and special fur baby, Seester.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, George D. Bell.
Memorial services will be conducted 2PM Wednesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. David Lindler officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the McCarty family.