Levi Reginald Moore Jr.
MORGANTON, NC. — Levi Reginald Moore Jr. (known to friends and family as Reggie), husband to Mayra Moore, passed peacefully in the hands of God on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Born in Columbia on December 9, 1957, he was the son of Rosann Elizabeth Steward and the late Levi Reginald Moore, Sr. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father. Reggie is survived by his wife, Mayra Moore; daughters, Marlena Shantal Moore, Mary Elizabeth Moore Yang and son-in-law, Xang Yang of Glen Alpine. He is also survived by his mother, Rosann Steward and his brother, Christopher Avery Steward of Greenwood.
Reggie grew up in Greenwood, where he was a 1976 graduate of Greenwood High School. After graduation, he attended The University of South Carolina. He was a proud SC Gamecock, loved animals and enjoyed spending his free time at home with his family. He worked in Guatemala, Central America, as a Peace Corps volunteer and with various agencies that include: PAVA, Shawcross Aid program and Widows and Orphans Program of the Presidency of the Republic of Guatamala and many more.
His work in Guatamala for 15 years helped him find his passion for the Latin American culture and Spanish language. He continued his passion as a Spanish interpreter, working for various agencies spread across Burke County, including Carolina Healthcare System Blue Ridge, Broughton Hospital, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol and many others.
He spread his love for God by carving handmade wooden crosses and giving them to those that needed it most.
The viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 at Sossoman Funeral Home, Morganton, NC. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with Chaplain Dennis Stamper officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Alpine Cemetery.
To continue his legacy in helping others, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burke County Children and Family Services, PO Box 3387, Morganton, NC 29680.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center, Morganton, NC (www.sossomanfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.