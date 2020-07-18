Lesa Golden
LAURENS — Lesa Veronica Golden, age 55 of 10 Wallace Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the St. Francis Hospital, Greenville, South Carolina. She is survived by one daughter, Abbadella V. Golden; a special niece, LaTisha Ketora Holloway; four brothers, Moses Golden, Lancaster Golden, Keith D Golden, and Stanley Foggie; three sisters, Sharon Anderson, Virginia Weekly, and Sara Robinson.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2020 at 2pm at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with the Reverend Richard Aikens officiating. Interment will follow in the New China Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, South Carolina. The family is at the home of her daughter Abbadella Vatessa Golden 515 Pelzer Street, Greenwood, South Carolina.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.