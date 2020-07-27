Leroy Wims
Mr. Leroy Wims, formerly of 137 Empire Circle, Greenwood, entered into eternal rest on Friday July 24 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. He was born March 17, 1936 to the late George and late Daisy Morton Wims. Affectionately known as “Roy”, he was predeceased by two brothers, Floyd Edward and Joel and two sisters, Alberta and Pearl Esther.
He accepted Christ at an early age joining with the Salem Baptist Church. He attended Brewer High School. He was a veteran of the Unites States Army, serving in Korea during the Korean conflict. After being honorably discharged he migrated to New York City and lived there until 2017.
Leroy retired from the US Postal Service as a HVAC Technician after 23 years of service. He was a member and past Master of St. John Masonic Lodge #4 in New York City, a Shriner, and a Life Member of the NAACP.
Leroy loved traveling to places that he could drive. He was never short for words, and was an endless debater.
To mourn his passing, he leaves a son, Curtis Bernard Burton of Greenwood; two step-children, David Gray of Phoenix, AR, and Sandra Mapp of Flushing, NY; two brothers, Melvin (Doris) Wims of Greenwood, and Calvin Wims of Brooklyn, NY; three sisters, Anna Jeanette, Georgia and Virginia Wims, all of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Daniel Bernard Richardson, Christopher Smith, and LaCusha Shauntae Richardson; two god sons, Anthony (Sherry) Oliver of Greenwood, and Chaz Platt of Jamaica, NY; one aunt, Bernice Wimmes of Greenwood; former wife, Josie Wims Douglas of Spartanburg, SC; two nephews, Gregory (Alicia) Wims of McKinney, TX, and Terry Johnson of Abbeville; a special niece, Kristin Wims Marable of Brandywine, MD, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Public viewing is from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.