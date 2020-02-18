SIMPSONVILLE — Leroy Howard, 78, husband of Juanita "Jan" Howard, Simpsonville, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Ware Shoals, the son of the late Bennett Wilson Howard and Ruby Estelle McAlister Howard.
Leroy loved to cook and read, the reason he is called Booky by relatives and friends in Ware Shoals. He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and loved to sing the Christian song "The Old Rugged Cross". His favorite color is blue. Gomer Pyle, Walker, Texas Ranger and the Little House on the Prairie were among his favorite TV shows.
In addition to his wife, Leroy is survived by his son, Wes Howard; two daughters, Stephanie Rose Howard and Estelle Marj Angeli Howard; grandchildren Matthew, Micah, Samuel, Alexander, Kenan and Roman; cousins, Barbara Baldwin, Jessie Howard, Joe Kinsley, Danny Kinsley and Hope Winkler; sister-in-law Sandra Howard; nephews, Chase, and Todd; mother-in-law in the Philippines, Gloria Francisco Villaflor; sisters-in-law in the Philippines, Gina Encarnacion and Ma. Lilbeth Iran; nephews in the Philippines, Cydrick, Carlson Joshua, Christian, Chloe, Rogian, Gweyneth, Daniel, Abbygail, James, Marygrace and Rhiana and many other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. and visitation at 2 p.m. for the Memorial Service at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 174 Ebenezer Road Greer, SC 29651.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 174 Ebenezer Road Greer, SC 29651.
Living Waters Funeral Home, Lyman