Leonard Allison
Leonard Gerald Allison, 83, of Greenwood, husband of Carolyn Smith Allison, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Robert T. and Viola Childress Allison. He worked at The Chicago Stock Exchange as a courier and then at the US Department of Interior as a geological surveyor. Leonard was the retired owner of Allison Transmissions. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his sons, Greg Allison (Tina), Keith Allison, Doug Allison and Jeff Allison; a sister, Louise Young, all of Greenwood; a brother, Alvin Allison of Hodges; grandsons, Eric, Nick, Bryan, and Sage Allison; granddaughters, Jamie Mason and Brianna Sullivan; and great-grandchildren, Nick Allison, Jr., Cheraden Allison, Clyde Allison, and Wyatt Sullivan.
A private family service, with military honors, will be held. The service will be livestreamed at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday by visiting Leonard’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate.
The family is at the home.