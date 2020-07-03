Leon Freeman
WARE SHOALS — Willard Leon Freeman, 70, husband of Linda Gooden Freeman, of Highway 252, died Thursday, July 02, 2020 at his home.
Born in Hixson, Tennessee, he was a son of the late Willard Eustice and Zoola Smith Freeman. He attended West Main Street Church of God and was retired from Pace Electric of Easley as a Commercial and Industrial Electrician. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a Special Forces Medic.
Surviving are his wife of the home, a brother, Robert Freeman (Rachael) of Chattanooga, TN, and sister, Reba Freeman of Dunlap, TN.
Services will be held later in Mt. Union Cemetery, Buckhannon, WV.