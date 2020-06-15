Leola Jones
Leola Jones, 72, of 208 Holman Street, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home. Born in Edgefield County, she was the daughter of the late Cleophus Chinn and Annie Lee Chinn. She retired from Greenwood Packing Plant and she was a member of Springfield Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother; Ralph Chinn and two sisters; Ollie Mae Adams and Thelma White.
She leaves to cherish her memories; two sons, James Albert Jones, of the home and Willie Lee Jones, of Greenwood, one daughter; Grenda (Mike) Barnes, of Greenwood, four brothers; Clifford Chin, of Greenwood, Albert (Sara) Chinn, of Edgefield, Willie (Cora Bell) Chinn, of Johnston and Alonzo (Marylyn) Chinn, of Edgefield, one sister, Marie Coats, of Saluda, one God-son, Garrett Chinn and one God-Daughter Emma Marie Forrest, of Charleston, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.