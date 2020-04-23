SALUDA — Mrs. Lena Richardson Bosket, 74, of 113 Maple St., widow of James Lasket Bosket, Jr., departed this life Monday evening at Self Regional HealthCare.
Born in Saluda, SC, daughter of the Will and Mattie Thomas Richardson, she was a 1964 graduate of Riverside High School, a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and a retired textile worker.
She is survived by; sons, James Sterling (Cassandra) Bosket, Monetta and Marcus Bosket, Saluda; 3 daughters, Letarsha Bosket, Saluda, Hope (Fred) Walker, Johnston, SC, and Tiffany Bosket, Mauldin; 9 grandchildren, one great-grand; step-son, James (Gloria) Parkman, Greenwood; sister, Frances (Jerry) Williams, Saluda; 2 aunts, 5 sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Reverend Calvin Robinson, with others assisting.
Public viewing will be Friday from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Bosket family.