Lee Milton Cannon
Lee Milton Cannon, 90, of 115 Southern Avenue, husband of Kathleen Brown Cannon, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home.
Born in Calhoun Falls, he was a son of the late LeRoy and Dahlia Timms Cannon. He was a Greenwood High School graduate; a US Navy Veteran, where he served in the Korean War; and member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mr. Cannon was a barber in Ninety Six and Greenwood for over 50 years. He had a deep passion for music and was a talented trumpet and saxophone player. He was also an avid gardener.
Surviving in addition to his wife for over 48 years are his daughter, Candi Cannon of Columbia; sons, Steve Cannon (Lori) of Marietta, GA, and Mike Cannon of Nashville, TN; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Nell Smith and two brothers, Bobby Cannon and Howard Cannon.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Louie Murray and Rev. Johnnie Waller officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Joseph McMullen, Harry Minyard, Jerry Moss, Greg Waters, Mark Sutley, Kennedy Cannon, Andy Brown, and Hal Brown.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 — 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mr. Cannon’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.