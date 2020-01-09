Lee Byler
ABBEVILLE — Levi ‘Lee’ W. Byler, husband of Carmen Hochstetler Byler, of Abbeville, SC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born February 8, 1966 in Wooster, OH, to William J. Byler and the late Elizabeth (Hostetler) Byler.
Lee was a member of Cold Springs Mennonite Church. He courageously fought an inoperable brain tumor for 5 years — never complaining, always looking for the good in every situation. The struggle he faced from side effects from the tumor or radiation were more than he let people know. His deep love, and tender care for his wife and children were above average and will be treasured forever. Most people who knew him, first think of his kind heart and love for the Heavenly Father and His written Word. Lee wants the focus of his memorial service to call everyone to celebrate the atoning work of our Savior, and the forgiveness and grace He has made possible for us all!
In addition to his precious mother, Lee was preceded in death by his stepmother, Edna (Yoder) Byler and sister-in-law Elsie (Dan) Byler.
Lee is survived by his wife of 15 years, Carmen, and four children, Ravi Jon (14), Elyse Mary (11), Cedrych Dirk (9) and Callie Joy (7), all of the home; four brothers and three sisters, Anna (Myron) Miller, Daniel Byler, Reuben (Iva) Byler, Ella (Tyrannus) Troyer, John (Sharon) Byler, William Jr. (Lori) Byler and Barbara (Paul) Staken, all of Millersburg; and step- brothers and sisters, Marlin (Debra) Yoder, Velma Yoder, Daniel (Liz) Yoder, David (Esther) Yoder, Mary (David) Yoder and Regina (Robert) Miller.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Cold Spring Mennonite Church, 226 Cold Springs Church Rd., Abbeville, SC 29620. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The funeral will be streamed live. The link will be posted on Lee’s Journey and may be viewed at https://geni.us/Lee-Byler.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials are sent to Jamaica Relief Ministries, PO Box 436, Fair Play, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Byler family.