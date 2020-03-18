HODGES — Lawrence Elliot Parks, 72, of 1123 Gary Road, widower of Willie Mae Parks, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at McCormick Rehab and Healthcare. Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late Roy Parks Sr. and the late Carrie Mae Robinson Parks. He was a member of Calvary Grove Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Stephanie Parks of Greenwood, SC; one brother Roy Parks Jr. of Greenwood, SC; two sisters, Corena (Arthur "Pete") Parks Harling of Hodges, SC, and Jennie Faucette of Greenwood, SC and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Calvary Grove Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. M. Leon Drafts. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.