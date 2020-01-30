Lavinia Dyches Newell
Lavinia Dyches Newell, 90, of Wesley Commons, widow of Harry Newell, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Aiken, she was the youngest daughter of the late B. Tillman and Sadie Tyler Dyches of Aiken. Lavinia was a graduate of Aiken High School and attended Converse College and business school in Columbia. She worked for DSS for several years and was a member of McCormick First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Rose N. Combs (Bubba) of North Augusta, Van Newell (Ann) of Greenwood, John Newell (Shannon) of Charlotte, NC, and Franklin Newell (Judy) of Beaufort; six grandchildren, Wes Newell, Andrea N. Adams, Lang Combs, Ben Combs, Andrew Newell and Katie Newell and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at McCormick First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Michael Allen and Rev. Doug Kauffman officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to McCormick First Baptist Church, PO Box 416, McCormick, SC 29835.
