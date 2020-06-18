LaVetta Wright Seymore, 67, of 204 Wheatfield Drive, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home. Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late William Wright and the late Mable C. Courtney. She was a General Educator Administration Specialist at Piedmont Technical College and a member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, four sons, LaRod (Sonya) Powell of Alexandria, VA, Lamar (Conyetta) Seymore of Greenwood, Tommy Seymore of the home, and Marion Chamberlain of Greenwood, and many other children that she raised as her own; one god-daughter, La Brittney Louden of Anderson, SC; two brothers, Charles Morgan of Detroit, MI, and Marvin (Patricia) Courtney of Greenwood; one sister, Patricia Robertson of Virginia; eleven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.