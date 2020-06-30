Laura Mae Simon
SALUDA — Laura M. Simon, 66, of 581 Newberry Highway, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Saluda Nursing Center. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel Simon and the late Helen Holland. She was a member of Calvary Grove Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Willie Williams of Greenwood; two brothers, Nathaniel (Suzette Dale) Simon and George Simon, both of Greenwood; one sister, Angela (John) Phillips of Greenwood; and a host of other relative and friends to mourn her passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at 510 Broadway Avenue, Greenwood, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.