Laura Boyd Sears, 52, wife of Michael Ray Sears, passed away while surrounded by love on Friday, June 12, 2020 in her home.
Laura was born in Greenwood on June 7, 1968. She was the daughter of Larry E. and Ruth Todd Boyd. Laura was a 1985 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. In addition to being a Superhero to her husband and daughters, Laura also owned and operated Laura's Cleaning Service in Greenwood for many years and was a member of New Covenant Church.
Laura was a member of Gatewood Tennis Club where alongside her team, they won several State Championships. She was also a member of the Daffodil Garden Club and was an avid photographer, gardener, animal lover and accomplished bird whisperer.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are three daughters: Kasie Michelle Sears of Lexington, KY, Kayla Marie Sears of Denver, CO and Katie Mae Sears of Greenwood, SC; two brothers: Charles L. Boyd of Fort Wayne, IN and Alan D. Boyd of Greenwood, SC.
Rev. Hal Lane and Rev. David Harrell will be officiating the ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19th, 2020. It will be held at Abbewood Acres, 203 Beulah Church Rd., Abbeville, SC. A celebration of her life will immediately follow.
Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Sears family.