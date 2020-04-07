ALBERMARLE, NC. — Laura Belle Cartledge Franklin transitioned to her Heavenly Home Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her residence in Albemarle, NC. She was born January 29, 1951 in McCormick, SC, and was the daughter of the late Rufus and Cecelia Mae Cartledge Price. Our memories of Laura Belle will forever remain in our hearts and she will be dearly missed. We find comfort in knowing that she now rests in the arms of Our Lord and Savior.
She attended the public schools in McCormick and retired after many years of employment in the textile industry.
Laura Belle was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, McCormick. In her leisure, she enjoyed reading the Bible, interior decorating, traveling, growing fern plants, and watching sports, especially the Carolina Panthers football team. She also found pleasure in caring for her grandchildren.
She was married to Arthur Eugene Franklin. He and their son, Joenardo Franklin, and her brother, David Cartledge preceded her in death.
Laura Belle is survived by her daughter, Vonda L. Franklin, Albemarle, NC, grandchildren: Jasmine Franklin, T’Kyle Williams, Somahje Porter and Promise Porter; great-grandchildren: Prodigy Franklin and Ty’ Quariqus Williams; six sisters: Willa (Carl) Jones, Alice (Larnell) Harper, Martha (Kent) Watkins, Arnette Boddie, Elaine Prices and Yvonne Tyler; brother, Earl Rufus Price; aunt, Mary Quarles Mims, Albemarle, NC, who helped rear Laura Belle and many other relatives and friends.
“Good night dear Laura Belle, may flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.”