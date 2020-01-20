Larry Thomas McKellar Sr., 76, resident of Valley Road, husband of Linda McAllister McKellar, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Bessemer City, NC, on August 31, 1943, he was the son of the late Emory Johnston and Dessie White McKellar. He was a graduate of Lockhart High School and attended Florida State University. He was the former Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 270 and member of the United States Air Force.
He is a member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, where he served as a member of the choir, church treasurer, as well as various other committees.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his son Larry Thomas "Tom" McKellar, Jr. and wife Robin of Ninety Six, his daughter, Amy Taylor and husband Steve of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Brandon McKellar, Robbie (Hannah) McKellar, Reid McKellar, Allison Taylor and Caroline Taylor; brothers, Jack (Janice) McKellar and Steve (Billie Ann) McKellar and sister Ruth (Bud) Candler.
He was predeceased by brother, Paul Melton and sister, Louise Baldwin.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6-7:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 722 Old Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the charity of one's choice.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the McKellar family.