Larry C. Hasting
NINETY SIX — Larry C. Hasting, 68, of Coldwater Drive, Ninety Six, husband of Kim Cheek Hasting, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late William Connie and Easter Smallwood Hasting. He was retired from Hanson Brick. Larry was a good, kind man, who never met a stranger and always had a wave or a kind word to share. He was once known as the “Nova Guy” for his Nova cars.
Larry is survived by his wife of the home; children, Stacy Hasting of Greenwood, Faith Balchin (Russ) of Ninety Six, Nicole Sizemore (Zack) of Easley, Mandy Williams of Belton and Craig Kilgore (Casey) of Easley; his sister, Phyllis Turner (Edward) of Ninety Six; a brother, Wayne Hasting of Rosman, NC; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his first wife, Laurel Hasting and brothers, Jack Hasting and Danny “Coot” Hasting.
A graveside service for the family will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Marty Dorn and the Rev. Delores Rapp officiating. At that time, the service can be viewed as a live-stream by visiting Larry’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
As a show of support to this family, but still adhere to the social distancing and mass gathering requirements the government has asked of us, we suggest that friends drive to the cemetery on Thursday, remain in your car during the service and drive by the grave site at the conclusion of the service.
Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to The Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.