Lamar Hitt
Carlton Lamar Hitt, 78, of Circle Drive, Greenwood, widower of Mary Roylyn Hitt, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by his children.
Born in Greenwood he was a son of the late James Austin Hitt and Sarah Gordon Hitt. Lamar was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum and was a member of First Damascus Baptist Church. Lamar enjoyed spending time with his grandson.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Emma Phelan, Inez Powell, Marion Hitt, James “Buddy” Hitt, William Hitt and Thomas Hitt.
Surviving are his children, Teressa (Doug Fleming) of Abbeville, Karen Hitt of Cross Hill, Frances Hitt and Michael Lamar Hitt, both of Greenwood; two sisters, Jeanette Tolbert and Mildred Hitt; a brother, Robert Hitt; and a grandson, Jacob Lamar Hitt.
Private services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Hitt officiating. The service will be live streamed and viewed by visiting Lamar’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends before the service at the funeral home from 1-2 pm.