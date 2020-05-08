Kwamarius Sanders, 23, of 106 McQuay Court, departed this walk of life on Tuesday, May 6, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he is the son of Zandrea Thomas and Kodi Sanders.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Zandrea Thomas of the home and father Kodi (Marilyn) Sanders of Greenwood; one step-father, Jason Barlow; two sons, Kwamarius D. Sanders Jr. and Kwamari D. Sanders, both of Greenwood; one daughter, Sa'Kiah K. Sanders of Greenwood; three brothers, Amarius T. Sanders, Kodi O. Sanders Jr., and Pre'tavis Childs, all of Greenwood; two sisters, Zikia N. Sanders and Nikia K. Sanders, both of Greenwood; special friend, Taylor Sanders and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are private and for immediately family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.