Nina Christine "Kit" McCord Galphin, 91, resident of Daniel Court, widow of Henry Perrin Galphin, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born September 11, 1928, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late John Thomas Logan McCord and Dempsey Dixon McCord. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the Anderson School of Nursing. Kit retired from the Greenwood County Health Department as head of the Crippled Children's Department. She was previously employed as the Registered Nurse for Dr. Walter G. Bishop, Sr., for more than 30 years of service.
Mrs. Galphin attended West Side Baptist Church.
She was devoted to her lifelong love, Henry Galphin, whom she recalled lovingly until her last, her daughters, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and all her siblings, loving with her last full measure, each and every one.
The last member of her immediate family, she is survived by two daughters, Pamela Galphin Bowers and husband Stanley of Powdersville, and Wendy Galphin Floyd and husband Jonathan of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, T.R. Bowers, Kristin (Kyle) Hughey, Ashleigh (John) Potter, Perry (Felicia) Ellison, Logan Ellison, Megan Floyd and Haley Floyd and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. David Byars officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Hughey, John Potter, Brookland Bowers, Logan Ellison, Steve Boxx, Erick Boxx and Ryland Bowers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday afternoon before the service.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's/Dementia Association, SC Chapter, 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Galphin's family with arrangements.