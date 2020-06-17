Kim McCuen Wilson, 56, widow of Dennis Wilson, died March 1, 2020.
She was a daughter of Sarah Beasley Frederick and the late Bill McCuen.
Surviving are her son, Matthew Perry and wife, Haylee; three sisters, Sharon Salter, Donna Siemen and Laura Rushton and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum, with the service starting at 11 a.m.
Following the service, the family will be at the home of her mother, 107 Windfield Court, Greenwood.