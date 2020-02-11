Kierra Lashay Cunningham Tierra Lashawn Cunningham
Kierra Lashay Cunningham and Tierra Lashawn Cunningham, both 26, of 501 Haltiwanger Road, Apt. J-3 and L-2, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 4718 Old Laurens Road. Born in Greenwood, they were the daughters of Rodney Cunningham and Daisy Lee Jenkins. Kierra was a nurse at NHC in Laurens and Tierra was an employee of ZF Transmission in Laurens.
They leave to cherish their memories their father, Rodney Cunningham of Waterloo and their mother, Daisy Lee Jenkins of Aiken.
Kierra is survived by one son, Kaidyn Amari Robinson and one daughter, Oaklynn Sage Robinson, both of the home and her fiance’ Damion Robinson. Tierra is survived by two sons, Logan Amir Anderson and Adorian Jalil, both of the home and a special friend, Reginald Bates of Newberry. They leave to cherish their memories, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends to mourn their passing.
Funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at The Little River Multicultural Complex, 415 Riley Road North, Hodges, conducted by Rev. Lonnie Jones. The bodies will be there for viewing at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in Milway Baptist Church Cemetery in Bradley, SC. The family is at the home of an aunt Karen Moore, 111 Augusta Circle, (Augusta Fields Subdivision) Greenwood, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.