Kenquetta Cohen, 41, of 108 Richards Street, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Kenny Gaines and the late Tanja Cohen. She was a member of Durham Temple C.M.E Church. She is preceded in death by one brother, Garious Burton, Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Kushauna Terry of the home; her father of Greenwood; four brothers, Jamani Cohen, Sr., Kendrick Gaines, and Rico Sanders, all of Greenwood, and Travis (Remi) Gaines of Washington, DC; one sister, Latasha Morton of Greenwood; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.