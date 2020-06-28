Kenneth F. Rackley
NINETY SIX — Kenneth Folger Rackley, 65, resident of Golf Course Road, husband of Geraldine Collier Rackley, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Emory Hospital in Dacatur, GA.
Born January 19, 1955, in Liberty, he was a son of Mary Pettit Rackley the late Charles Rackley. He was a 1974 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. Kenneth retired from the Harris Plant of Greenwood Mills.
He attended the First Baptist Church of Ninety Six.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 45 years and mother of Liberty, are a daughter, Regina Williams and husband Travis of Ninety Six; a son, Brian Rackley and wife Carmen of Greenwood; four sisters, Becky Hamby, Shirley (Pete) Alexander, Ester (Rondald) Smith and Sarah Turner, all of Liberty; two brothers, Eddie Rackley and Freddie (Joann) Rackley, all of Liberty; five grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Spencer Williams, Lexi Rackley, Kristina McCary and Ashley Williams; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Sprouse, Rev. Brian Rackley and Rev. John Alexander officiating. Private burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be his brothers, and a grandson, Spencer Williams along with Tyler Laughlin, Steve Norman and Byron Collier.
The family is at the home of Regina and Travis Williams, 263 Highway 702 in Ninety Six and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 Wednesday morning. Please observe social distancing and refrain from hugging or shaking hands. Masks are welcomed but not absolutely required.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Rackley family with arrangements.