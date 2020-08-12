ABBEVILLE — Kelvin LeRay "Champ" Coleman, 42, husband of Carolyn Pope Coleman, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Kelvin was born in Abbeville, South Carolina on February 21, 1978. He was the son of Shirley Ann Lomax Coleman and the late John Daniel Coleman, Sr.
Kelvin was a 1996 graduate of Abbeville High School in Abbeville, SC. He earned a certificate in culinary arts/food service through Job Corps. He was employed at Lander University and worked for the physical plant for sixteen years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife and mother; two brothers Karlin T. Coleman (Malissa) of Atlanta, GA, and John Daniel Coleman, Jr. of Abbeville; grandmother Eliza M. Coleman of Abbeville, SC; father-in-law Jessie James Pope of Ninety Six, SC; mother-in-law Carolyn Jones of Greenwood, SC; sister-in-law Denise Logan (Michael) of Ninety Six, SC; along with a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Long Cane A.M.E. Church for immediate family members. Please practice COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.