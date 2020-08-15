Kelly M. Johnson
Kelly M. Johnson, 48, of Abbeville, wife of Larry ‘Skunk’ Johnson, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville County to the late Fred Olin Kilgore and Arlene Williams Kilgore.
Kelly, a 1989 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School, was a surgical tech and enjoyed helping people. When she was able Kelly attended the Calhoun Falls Church of God.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Kilgore and her father-in-law, James Larry Johnson, Sr.
She is survived by her husband of fourteen years, ‘Skunk’; her children, Cory Kilgore, Brianna Mitchum (Elijah), Jacob Johnson and Christiana Johnson; two grandchildren, Jesse and Lily; her mother-in-law, Faye Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Chari Ridgeway and Audrey Todd (Phil Rosenberg) and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Kelly’s life will be 6:00 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit following the service.
The family is at the home.
