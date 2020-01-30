Kela Porter Martin
LONDON, KY — Kela Porter Martin, 50, of London, KY, formerly of Calhoun Falls, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY. She was born August 20, 1969 to Linda Brown Porter and the late Jim H. Porter, Jr.
In addition to her father, Kela was preceded in death by her grandparents, John P. and Frances Brown and Jim, Sr. and Florine Porter.
She is survived by her children, Andrew Martin and Addison Martin, both of London, KY; her mother, Linda, of Grovetown, GA; a brother, Jim H. Porter, III and his children, Bethany Porter, Jim H. Porter, IV and Carson Porter, all of Greenwood; an uncle, John Pat Brown (Cheryl) of Abbeville; and three aunts, Martha Brown of Summerville, Sue Porter of Greenwood and Ruby White (Roger) of Calhoun Falls.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Scotty Willoughby officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Kela, may be sent to the American Cancer Society, c/o Conway Shirley, 144 Winona Church Rd., Donalds, SC 29638.
The family is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Pat Brown in Abbeville.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Martin/Porter family.