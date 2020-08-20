MCCORMICK — Keith Edward Prince, 50, of 400 Carolina Street Apt. 162, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. Born in Lincolnton, Georgia he is the son of Betty Jean Perrin Prince and the late Charles Edward Prince. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and Air Force Veteran.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother of the home; two sisters, Lana Prince of Laurens, SC and Shena Prince of Simpsonville, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Viewing will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.