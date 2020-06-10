Kay Vanadore Finkenstadt, 85, widow of George W. Finkenstadt, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at NHC.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Carl King and Pearl Rhodes Vanadore. Kay retired from Solutia, and was a member of the Mary Pinkney Ouzts Chapter of The Order of the Eastern Star and Harris Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Finkenstadt Southern and her husband, Larry, of Travelers Rest; her son, Sonny Finkenstadt and his wife, Robin, of Greenwood; her grandchildren, Scott McWatty and his wife, Amanda, Jeremy McWatty, Lindsay McWatty Lawrence and her husband, John, Carly Beth Finkenstadt and Parker Finkenstadt; and her great grandchildren, Bella Grace McWatty, Evan John Lawrence and Abbey Brooke Lawrence.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Gwen Vanadore Conner, Mary Vanadore McAbee and Roy Etta Vanadore Smith and her brothers, James Vanadore and Jack Vanadore.
Services will be private and will be livestreamed, which can be viewed at 2 p.m. on Sunday by visiting Kay's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
The family is at the home of Sonny and Robin Finkenstadt, 119 Amherst Drive.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.