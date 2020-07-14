Kathryn McDonald Smith, 76, of 213 Lupo Drive, widow of Furman Lee Smith, passed away Monday, July 13,2020 at her home.
Born in Easley, she was the daughter of Harold and Mary Bagwell McDonald. She retired from Northland Cable Company and was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church. Kathryn served as chairman of SC Festival of Flowers and served on the steering committee for numbers of years. Her vision is what led to our current topiary display.
Surviving are her sons, Barry Smith and Scott Smith and grandchildren, Ashlee Redfern (Chris), Hannah Smith, all of Greenwood, and Kayla Smith Huskey (Brandon) of Donalds.
A private graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum.
