Kathryn “Kat” Cheatham Gray
Kathryn “Kat” Tommie Cheatham Gray, 96, former resident of Clairmont Dr. in Druid Hills, widow of William “Bill” Gray, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Emerald Gardens Assisted living.
Born in Belton, SC, on December 12, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Thomas L. Cheatham, Sr. and Allie Ruth Darby Cheatham. She graduated from Calhoun Falls High School and Anderson School of Nursing. After graduating nursing school she joined the US Army in 1945 during World War II and was stationed in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where she took care of the wounded soldiers returning home from the war. After the war, she married William and in 1967 they moved to Greenwood. She worked at Greenwood Mills as an Industrial nurse until her retirement. After her retirement Kat became a tour guide with “See the World Tours” based in Seneca, SC. She loved the opportunity to see our beautiful country and to go to Israel and Europe. Kat was very proud of her service in the military and in 2013 she was recognized in the Greenwood Veterans Hall of Fame.
Kat was a member of South Main Street Baptist Church and the Adult Sunday School Class.
She is survived by two sons, Michael A. Gray (Fielda) and Mark T. Gray (Karla) both of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Laura Beth Gray Cobb (Stephen) of Simpsonville and Elizabeth Gray and Kayla Hughes of Greenwood; three great-grandchildren, Evan Cobb, Emma Kate Cobb and Mayce Godfrey.
She was predeceased in death by her two brothers, Charles L. Cheatham and Thomas L. Cheatham, Jr. and a sister Elizabeth Chastain.
Due to current health concerns, a family only graveside service will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Military Honors 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Toby Frost officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to South Main Street Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29646.