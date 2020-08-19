Kathleen Holder
Lillian Kathleen Whitten Holder, 90, of 119 Columbia Avenue, wife of Mark Stephen Holder, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home.
Born in McCormick, she was a daughter of the late James Coleman and Ida Mae Turnage Whitten. She was formerly the office clerk for the Women’s Specialty Retailing and attended South Greenwood Assembly of God.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Peggy White (David) of Monticello, GA, and Carolyn Ramsey of Las Vegas, NM; sisters, Berta Wideman, Helen Whitten, and Cornelia Jones, all of McCormick; grandchildren, David Hooper (Savina) of Swanee, GA, Robert Hooper of Monroe, GA, Rhonda Roland of Norcross, GA, and Angela Jackson of Winder, GA; and great-grandchildren, Christina Hooper, Heather Hooper, Samantha Hooper, all of Swanee, GA, Adam Jackson, Aiden Jackson, and Caylee Jackson, all of Winder, GA.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Irene Brunbalow.
Services will be held at noon on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Barry Butler officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs. Holder’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. — noon at the funeral home.
The family is at the home.