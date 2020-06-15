Kathleen Cannon
Julia Kathleen Brown Cannon, 88, of Greenwood, widow of Lee M. Cannon, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Lincolnton, GA, she was a daughter of the late George and Marie Henderson Brown. She retired from Monsanto, where she was a Production Team Member.
Surviving are her children, Steve Cannon (Lori) of Marietta, GA, Mike Cannon of Nashville, TN, and Candi Cannon of Columbia, SC; sister, Earlene Gaskin of Ninety Six; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. A live streaming of the service will be available to view on 1:00 p.m. Wednesday by visiting Kathleen’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Pallbearers will be Colton Cannon, Kennedy Cannon, Tim Brown, Hal Brown, Ralph Moore, and Mark Sutley.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to a church or charity of one’s choice.