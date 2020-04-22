Katherine Bundrick Langford
Katherine Crumpton Bundrick Langford, 94, former resident of Bayberry Inn in Greenwood, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born on May 19, 1925 in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late Lee Olin and Cora McCarthy Crumpton. Katherine was one of seven children.
She was twice married, first to the late Virgil Bundrick of 31 years and second to Howard Langford for 7 years. Katherine was also preceded in death by three sisters, Marcelle Hester, Mary Lou Crumpton and Cora Lee Crumpton; her only brother, Housel Crumpton; three grandchildren, Eddie Dewayne Eldridge, Susan Bundrick Harper and Jarrod Scott Bundrick.
Surviving are her six children: Harvey Bundrick (Judy) of Sarasota, FL, Elizabeth Carol Powell (James L.), Justine Arnoti (Peter), both of Greenwood, Larry Bundrick (Diane) of Newberry, Thomas Bundrick (Ann) of Wellsville, NY and Derrill Bundrick (Sherale) of Whitmire; two sisters, Christine David (Rufus) of Greenwood and Marzell Livingston of Newberry; ten grandchildren; forty plus great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; five step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Andrew Vickery, her great grandson and the Rev. Craig Vondergeest officiating. A celebration of her life will be held later this year.
Memorials may be made to Lupo Memorial United Methodist Church, 112 Lanham Street, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.