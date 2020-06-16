Julias passed away Sunday, June 14 in Spartanburg, SC, after a long illness. He had most recently made his home at Eden Terrace Assisted Living in Spartanburg.
Julias was born January 29, 1952 in Greenwood and was the only son of J. Melvin and Elizabeth Frierson Dickert. He graduated from Greenwood High School and Clemson University (BS Financial Management), where he was a member of NU chapter of SAE, and completed his MBA in Business at USC.
He began his business career with South Carolina National Bank in Columbia. He later returned to Greenwood to work at Dickert's Moving and Storage, where he became President until the business was sold in 2000.
Julias was a lifetime member, deacon, and elder of The First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood. He was a member of the Greenwood Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. Forever a Clemson Tiger, he supported IPTAY for over 50 years.
Julias is survived by a daughter Leslie Dickert Anderson (Stephen) of Atlanta; 2 grandchildren Emery and Milledge Anderson of Atlanta; son Julias M Dickert III (Jay) of Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister, Beth Dickert Beach (Orin) of Spartanburg, a special niece Betsy Beach of Atlanta, a paternal Aunt Mrs. AC Gambrell, Jr. of Greenwood, and a host of wonderful cousins. He is also survived by his former wife Sarah Cox Dickert of Greenwood.
A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18 in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The funeral and celebration of life service will be immediately after at 11:30 Blyth Funeral Home, 1425 Montague Avenue, followed by visitation.
The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorials are suggested to the Greater Greenwood Clemson Club Annual Scholarship in memory of Julias M. Dickert, Jr. (CU Foundation), Julias M. Dickert, Jr., PO Box 1899 Clemson, SC 29933 or The First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648.
