Julia Yeldell
Julia Yeldell, 93, of 100 Highland Forest Drive, Apt. B-3, widow of Robert Yeldell, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood. Born in Edgefield, she was the daughter of the late Timothy Dansby and the late Cleo Adams Dansby. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC, Society #89, and a retiree of Greenwood Methodist Home. She is also preceded in death by five brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Bobbi Jean Mason of Greenwood; two brothers, William Dansby and Chris Dansby of Washington, D.C.; three sisters, Ola Mae Dansby and Addie Ruth White both of Atlanta, GA, and Gladys Wilson of Maryland; two grandchildren, Burnell (Angela) Mason Jr. and Kimberly Gray both of Greenwood; five great-grandchildren; seventeen great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be noon on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.