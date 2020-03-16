Julia Pauline (Polly) Copping, 64, formerly of 206 Woodlawn Road, wife of Daniel T. Copping, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia, SC.
Born in Reading, PA, she was the youngest daughter of the late Israel and Mary Riley Gehman. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband of 44 years are two sons; Michael Steven (Steve) Copping and Richard (Rick) Copping (Whitney), both of Easley, sister, Anna (Cathy) Walworth (Ronald) of Greenwood, foster sister, Sheryl Smith of New Hampshire, six grandchildren: Mariah Copping, Victoriah Copping, Steven Copping, Hayden Lucas, Haylee Lucas, Halynn Lucas, two nephews: Clinton Walworth (Karen) of Greenwood, and Matthew Walworth (Amy) of Richlands, NC, two great-nieces; Abi Walworth and Kaitlyn Walworth, and two great-nephews: Wyatt Walworth, and Aidyn Walworth.
She is preceded in death by parents, Israel and Mary Gehman, brothers; Michael Gehman, Lewis Gehman, and foster brother, John Smith and sister JoAnn Quaintance.
There will be a Memorial Service at Laurel Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 6 p.m.