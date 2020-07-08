Julia Morrison
WARE SHOALS — Julia Elizabeth Tolbert Morrison, 85, wife of William Ennis Morrison of S. Greenwood Ave., died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late John Robert and Goldie Euleen Campbell Tolbert. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, WMU Director, Vacation Bible School Director. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Lander College and studied at Clemson and Carolina. She started her teaching career at West Palm Beach, FL, and later taught at Abbeville Jr. High School and Ware Shoals High School, where she retired as Guidance Counselor.
Surviving are her husband of the home and a daughter Elizabeth (Jesse) Cann of Ware Shoals, a sister, Emmiline T. Young of Greenwood, a step-grandson, Billy Cann (Becky) of Donalds, two great-grandsons, four great-great-grandchildren, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sisters Mildred T. Thompson, Florence T. Harley, and Nancy Red Tolbert.
Private family services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Charles Robertson and Rev. Rodney Jeanes officiating. Burial will be private.
The family is at the home. The public may view between 1 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Parker-White Funeral Home. The family requests that flowers be omitted and donations be given to Walnut Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 230 Morgan Road, Hodges, SC 29653, to Crescent Hospice, 105 Lovett Drive, Greenville SC 29607 or to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com