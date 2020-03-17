ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Julia Mae Lee was born June 13, 1925 in McCormick South Carolina to the parentage of the late Russell Johnson and Chessie Tatum Johnson. She entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. At a young age she joined St. Mary AME Church, where she served as a stewardess and a member of the senior choir. She married Lucious Lee at a young age and they were united for 66 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucious Lee, daughters; Juanita Lomax, Lottie Jean Lee, and baby girl Lee, a son, Lucious Lee Jr., a brother, Isaiah Johnson and sisters Lougenia Lee, Bertha Thomas, Frances Reid-Williams, granddaughters Sabrina Sprowl, Sonja Johnson and Janna G. Lee.
She leaves to cherish her memories, sons; John Earl (Marilyn) Lee, James Henry Lee and Mark Anthony(Karen) Lee all of Abbeville, SC, daughters; Willie Sue (James Allen) Johnson, Fannie Mae (Samuel) Collier, both of Abbeville, SC, Dorothy Louise Donald) Henderson of St. Louis, MO, and Edna Deloise (Jobie Jr.) Richardson of Anderson, SC, a sister Chessie Oliver of Abbeville, SC, seventeen grandchildren, thirty three great-grand-children and seven great-great-grandchildren, with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Mary AME Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at the Mortuary. The family is at the home, 122 Rock House Circle Abbeville, SC. Professional services by Abbeville White Mortuary.