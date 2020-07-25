Judy Schrier
Judith “Judy” Schrier, 73, wife of the late and great Gerald “Jerry” Schrier left earth to be with the Lord and cherished loved ones on July 24, 2020. She passed at home in the loving care of her family.
Judy was born in Peoria, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Lucille and Glen Daily.
While she was born in Peoria, Judy was raised in Chillicothe, Illinois on her family farm. That small town spirit never left Judy, as her fascination with the serene, the bucolic, and life’s very simple pleasures were a cornerstone of her personality. Judy loved animals; you may find her watching the tip toe of a cardinal outside her window or spending time with her simpatico and faithful dog, Ellie. Always the night owl, Judy loved the times when the rest of the world was asleep to read mystery novels or watch old TV shows. Judy worked as a full time homemaker for most of her life, which gave her the ability to work while spending time with her children and family. Judy’s clean and organized style could be found in her obsessive love of cataloging; whether compiling old songs, sorting through family photos, or labeling her children’s clothing and cassette tapes, you knew you were taken care of and everything was just how it should be. Judy’s patience, generosity, and understanding will always be remembered by the many who crossed her path and the few who were lucky enough to be close to her.
Judy is survived by her two children, Angie Proctor (Steve) of Greenwood, and David Schrier (Jessica) of Greenfield, MA; her three siblings, Martha Burrell, Dotty Daily, Glen “Butch” Daily; four grandchildren, Amanda Stowe, Ashlea Proctor, Chase Proctor, Desmond Schrier; three great grandchildren, Hope Proctor, Harper Stowe, Kason Stowe; great great grandchild, Mason Poston
A memorial service will be held for immediate family only at Abney Memorial Baptist Church on Sunday with Rev. Brent Bennett officiating. To mourn Judy’s loss and celebrate her life, the family requests that memorials be made, in lieu of flowers, to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC, 29646.